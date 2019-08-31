Contrasting of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.97 N/A 0.85 13.88 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.65% and 40.23% respectively. 0.05% are Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.