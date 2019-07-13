Contrasting of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) and Its Rivals

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has 49.65% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

The competitors have a potential upside of 129.95%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. -2.35% -0.94% 5.14% 9.91% 5.14% 20.48% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

Dividends

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s rivals beat Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.