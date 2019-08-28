Contrasting of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.85 N/A 0.85 13.88 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 8 14.15 N/A 0.43 21.57

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.65% and 27.29% respectively. About 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.