Contrasting of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.90 15.25 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 1.84 N/A 1.16 10.53

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 30.17% and 12.03% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.