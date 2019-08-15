Contrasting of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

Both Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.16 N/A 0.90 15.25 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.17% and 32.31%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.