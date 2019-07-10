Contrasting of Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 13 13.68 N/A 0.26 50.76 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has 0.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 1.14% 1.37% 5.22% 10.08% 5.06% 9.74% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.2% -0.07% 2.36% -1.36% -7.16% 6.75%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.