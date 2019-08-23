Contrasting of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 50.02 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Volatility & Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc.’s beta is 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Editas Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Editas Medicine Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 78.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.