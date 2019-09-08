Contrasting of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.89 shows that NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ContraFect Corporation’s 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 37.6% respectively. Comparatively, ContraFect Corporation has 7.63% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.