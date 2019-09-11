Contrasting of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

We will be contrasting the differences between NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 13.48 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Athenex Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 38.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 33.3% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.6% of Athenex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Athenex Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Athenex Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.