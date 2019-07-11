Contrasting of Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

As Communication Equipment companies, Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 17.80 N/A 0.30 7.89 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.65 N/A 1.33 10.83

In table 1 we can see Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has higher revenue and earnings than Network-1 Technologies Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Network-1 Technologies Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 12% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 3% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.5 beta means Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 50.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Network-1 Technologies Inc. are 27 and 27. Competitively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has 0.9 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential downside is -5.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.2% of Network-1 Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are owned by institutional investors. Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 15.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Network-1 Technologies Inc. -6% -4.86% -6% -15.77% -18.97% 5.38% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -6.06% -12.55% -10.16% -8.27% -18.02% 9.16%

For the past year Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.