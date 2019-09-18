Contrasting of NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies Inc. 6 0.90 N/A 0.54 11.09 ShotSpotter Inc. 41 7.71 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates NetSol Technologies Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NetSol Technologies Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NetSol Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival ShotSpotter Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. NetSol Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ShotSpotter Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.1% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares and 65.4% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares. Insiders held 13.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year NetSol Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while ShotSpotter Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NetSol Technologies Inc. beats ShotSpotter Inc.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.