Contrasting of NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies Inc. 7 1.01 N/A 0.54 11.09 Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.10 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights NetSol Technologies Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NetSol Technologies Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3%

Risk & Volatility

NetSol Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Digital Turbine Inc.’s 1.8 beta is the reason why it is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NetSol Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Digital Turbine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. NetSol Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NetSol Technologies Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Digital Turbine Inc.’s potential downside is -25.32% and its average target price is $4.13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NetSol Technologies Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.1% and 45.4% respectively. 13.5% are NetSol Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.51% are Digital Turbine Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year NetSol Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Digital Turbine Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NetSol Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Digital Turbine Inc.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.