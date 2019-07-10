Contrasting of Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NETS) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA)

Both Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:Cayman Limited) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 2 0.00 N/A -2.23 0.00 TravelCenters of America LLC 4 0.02 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Netshoes (Cayman) Limited and TravelCenters of America LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Netshoes (Cayman) Limited and TravelCenters of America LLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 0.00% -78.4% -24.6% TravelCenters of America LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Netshoes (Cayman) Limited is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival TravelCenters of America LLC is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Netshoes (Cayman) Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TravelCenters of America LLC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Netshoes (Cayman) Limited shares and 37.5% of TravelCenters of America LLC shares. Competitively, TravelCenters of America LLC has 3.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 2.62% -8.41% -22.83% 22.5% -61.57% 31.54% TravelCenters of America LLC -7.05% -12.14% -26.49% -13.79% 10.15% -1.86%

For the past year Netshoes (Cayman) Limited had bullish trend while TravelCenters of America LLC had bearish trend.

Summary

TravelCenters of America LLC beats Netshoes (Cayman) Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Latin America. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion. The company operates through its ecommerce Websites, such as www.netshoes.com and www.zattini.com. Netshoes (Cayman) Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. The company offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs). It also operates truck repair and maintenance facilities that offer oil change, wheel alignment, tire repair, and diesel filter cleaning, as well as air conditioning, brakes, and electrical systems diagnostics and repair services. In addition, the company provides RoadSquad, a roadside truck service; RoadSquad Connect, a centralized call center; RoadSquad OnSite, a truck and trailer repair service at customer facilities; and Reserve-It!, a parking program, as well as operates travel and convenience stores that offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, tobacco products, and music and video products. Further, it offers information center, banking desk, Wi-Fi Internet access, laundry, private shower, exercise facility, and theater or big screen television room services to drivers. The company serves trucking fleets and drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 255 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brands; 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand; approximately 200 full service restaurants under the Iron Skillet and Country Pride brands; approximately 430 QSRs under Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, Starbuck's Coffee, Subway, Taco Bell, O'Deli's Subs, Godfather's Pizza, and Hunt Brothers Pizza brands; and 52 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.