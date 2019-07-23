Contrasting of Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NETS) and Its Competitors

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:Cayman Limited) is a company in the Specialty Retail Other industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Netshoes (Cayman) Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.44% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Netshoes (Cayman) Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.60% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Netshoes (Cayman) Limited and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 0.00% -78.40% -24.60% Industry Average 2.92% 16.65% 9.50%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Netshoes (Cayman) Limited and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Netshoes (Cayman) Limited N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 163.56M 5.61B 78.52

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Netshoes (Cayman) Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.21 3.35 2.54

The potential upside of the rivals is 44.24%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Netshoes (Cayman) Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 2.62% -8.41% -22.83% 22.5% -61.57% 31.54% Industry Average 3.87% 14.68% 9.57% 17.97% 33.16% 31.89%

For the past year Netshoes (Cayman) Limited was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Netshoes (Cayman) Limited are 1.2 and 0.6. Competitively, Netshoes (Cayman) Limited’s peers have 1.76 and 1.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Netshoes (Cayman) Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Netshoes (Cayman) Limited.

Dividends

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited’s peers beat Netshoes (Cayman) Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Latin America. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion. The company operates through its ecommerce Websites, such as www.netshoes.com and www.zattini.com. Netshoes (Cayman) Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.