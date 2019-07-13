Contrasting of NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

This is a contrast between NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems Inc. 27 2.24 N/A -1.01 0.00 CyberArk Software Ltd. 111 13.66 N/A 1.26 99.94

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NetScout Systems Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has NetScout Systems Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.5% CyberArk Software Ltd. 0.00% 11.2% 7.8%

Risk & Volatility

NetScout Systems Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s beta is 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NetScout Systems Inc. are 2.1 and 2. Competitively, CyberArk Software Ltd. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. CyberArk Software Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NetScout Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for NetScout Systems Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CyberArk Software Ltd. 0 2 7 2.78

On the other hand, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s potential upside is 2.63% and its consensus target price is $136.89.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NetScout Systems Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 85.3% respectively. NetScout Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.85% of CyberArk Software Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetScout Systems Inc. -4.35% -6.92% -2.41% -4.42% -2.55% 11.55% CyberArk Software Ltd. -1.75% 3.47% 46.01% 63.09% 116.48% 70.11%

For the past year NetScout Systems Inc. was less bullish than CyberArk Software Ltd.

Summary

CyberArk Software Ltd. beats NetScout Systems Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and WiFi networks, as well as gain timely insight into services, applications, and systems. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the Infinistream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow switching solutions that delivers targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against DDoS attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, and cable operators; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud-based assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected. The company also provides Application Identity Manager, which addresses the challenges of hard-coded, embedded credentials, and cryptographic keys being hijacked and exploited by malicious insiders or external cyber attackers; Endpoint Privilege Manager that offers Windows least privilege management and application control software; Cybertinel, which provides cyber security services; and On-Demand Privileges Manager to limit the breadth of access of Unix/Linux administrative accounts. In addition, it offers Shared Technology Platform that integrates operating systems, databases, network devices, security appliances, hypervisors, applications, industrial control systems, and application servers in the datacenter or the cloud; sensitive information management solutions; and software maintenance and support, and consulting services. The company offers its products to energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.