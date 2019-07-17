Contrasting of NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) and Its Competitors

We are comparing NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NETGEAR Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.92% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand NETGEAR Inc. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 11.23% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have NETGEAR Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing NETGEAR Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR Inc. N/A 32 19.56 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

NETGEAR Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for NETGEAR Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.19 2.50 2.66

$40 is the average target price of NETGEAR Inc., with a potential upside of 50.49%. The potential upside of the rivals is 89.19%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that NETGEAR Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NETGEAR Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NETGEAR Inc. -7.17% -18.87% -21.5% -19.07% -20.85% -14.59% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year NETGEAR Inc. had bearish trend while NETGEAR Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NETGEAR Inc. are 2.7 and 1.8. Competitively, NETGEAR Inc.’s competitors have 3.41 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. NETGEAR Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NETGEAR Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.87 shows that NETGEAR Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, NETGEAR Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.10 which is 9.93% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

NETGEAR Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NETGEAR Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.