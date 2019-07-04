Contrasting of NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR Inc. 32 0.76 N/A 1.41 19.56 Harmonic Inc. 5 1.38 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see NETGEAR Inc. and Harmonic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NETGEAR Inc. and Harmonic Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.87 beta indicates that NETGEAR Inc. is 87.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Harmonic Inc.’s 0.87 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NETGEAR Inc. Its rival Harmonic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. NETGEAR Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Harmonic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NETGEAR Inc. and Harmonic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Harmonic Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

NETGEAR Inc.’s upside potential is 54.20% at a $40 consensus target price. Competitively Harmonic Inc. has an average target price of $6.92, with potential upside of 18.09%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, NETGEAR Inc. is looking more favorable than Harmonic Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NETGEAR Inc. and Harmonic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 85.9% respectively. About 1.5% of NETGEAR Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Harmonic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NETGEAR Inc. -7.17% -18.87% -21.5% -19.07% -20.85% -14.59% Harmonic Inc. -4.79% -1.59% 4.51% -6.08% 48.27% 17.8%

For the past year NETGEAR Inc. has -14.59% weaker performance while Harmonic Inc. has 17.8% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors NETGEAR Inc. beats Harmonic Inc.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.