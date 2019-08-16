Contrasting of NetEase Inc. (NTES) and Its Competitors

We are comparing NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Internet Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NetEase Inc. has 52% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.33% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand NetEase Inc. has 45% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 12.51% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has NetEase Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase Inc. 0.00% 17.30% 9.30% Industry Average 601.66% 16.68% 7.96%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares NetEase Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase Inc. N/A 251 26.44 Industry Average 149.31M 24.82M 62.41

NetEase Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio NetEase Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for NetEase Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 5.00 2.81

NetEase Inc. currently has an average target price of $284.65, suggesting a potential upside of 10.19%. The potential upside of the peers is 65.89%. The research analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that NetEase Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NetEase Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetEase Inc. -5.85% -12.14% -19.12% -5.03% -11.09% -1.93% Industry Average 6.31% 8.24% 21.63% 48.76% 45.85% 66.37%

For the past year NetEase Inc. had bearish trend while NetEase Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

NetEase Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, NetEase Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.16 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. NetEase Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NetEase Inc.

Volatility and Risk

NetEase Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.86. Competitively, NetEase Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

NetEase Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NetEase Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors NetEase Inc.

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and Others segments. It offers PC-client massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers. The companyÂ’s NetEase Websites provide Chinese Internet users a network of Chinese language-based online content channels, as well as community and communication services, including news content, community forums, mobile-based applications, open courses, and interactive online video. It also offers other Web-based applications and services, including a Web directory. In addition, NetEase, Inc. provides online advertising services that include banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct email, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games, contests, and other activities; email services to individual and corporate users; and wireless value-added services. Further, the company offers e-commerce services, including Caipiao, an online service that facilitates the processing of end usersÂ’ purchase orders for lotteries; Baoxian, an online service for the sale of insurance products; Kaola that sells imported maternity and baby products, skincare and cosmetics, and other general merchandise; Yanxuan, which sells its private label products, including apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; Wangyibao, an online payment platform; EaseRead, an e-reading apps; Cloud Music, an online music social network; and NetEase Cloud Classroom, an online education platform. Additionally, it provides and Internet finance services, as well as sells game-related accessories. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.