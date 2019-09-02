Contrasting of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

We will be comparing the differences between Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 4 0.44 N/A -1.56 0.00 Document Security Systems Inc. 1 0.68 N/A 0.09 5.22

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -12.2% Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 18.8% 9.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.69 shows that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Document Security Systems Inc.’s 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Document Security Systems Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Document Security Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.2% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.1% of Document Security Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 19.66% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 9.1% of Document Security Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -0.25% 1.76% 14.08% -12.53% -55.83% -13.65% Document Security Systems Inc. 1.83% -10.32% -63.9% -56.89% -70% -39.39%

For the past year Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. was less bearish than Document Security Systems Inc.

Summary

Document Security Systems Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment provides welfare benefit distribution services to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers through its value-added network. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans; and smart card accounts. This segment also sells prepaid products comprising electricity and airtime, as well as hardware and software products; and offers life insurance products. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.