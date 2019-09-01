Contrasting of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 37.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.35% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.