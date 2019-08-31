Contrasting of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares and 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Replimune Group Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Replimune Group Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.