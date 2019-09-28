Contrasting of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 63.66M 0.00 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 13.98M -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 1,504,253,308.13% 0% 0% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 351,132,767.37% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.35% and 5.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 125.2% stronger performance while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.