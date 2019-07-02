Contrasting of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

This is a contrast between Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.82 N/A -18.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares and 57.5% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. 18.84% are Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.28% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -4.31% 9.59% 13.31% 14.29% 44.93% 57.48% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.