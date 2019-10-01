Contrasting of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 63.66M 0.00 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 21.57M -2.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 1,517,484,684.51% 0% 0% KemPharm Inc. 2,465,988,338.86% 53.1% -171.3%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and KemPharm Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

KemPharm Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.05 average target price and a 52.44% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and KemPharm Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.35% and 33.5%. Insiders owned 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 125.2% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.