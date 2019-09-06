Contrasting of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 467.04 N/A -1.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.35% and 10% respectively. Insiders owned 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than CEL-SCI Corporation

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.