Contrasting of Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) and Its Rivals

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.64% of Neovasc Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Neovasc Inc. has 7.84% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Neovasc Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Neovasc Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Neovasc Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.69 3.10 2.69

The competitors have a potential upside of 120.99%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Neovasc Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neovasc Inc. -7.14% -42.47% -44.68% -63.78% -91.9% -54.73% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Neovasc Inc. had bearish trend while Neovasc Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

Neovasc Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Neovasc Inc.’s rivals beat Neovasc Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.