Contrasting of Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc Inc. 5 17.47 N/A -7.63 0.00 Itamar Medical Ltd. 11 3.93 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neovasc Inc. and Itamar Medical Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Itamar Medical Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.64% of Neovasc Inc. shares and 0% of Itamar Medical Ltd. shares. 7.84% are Neovasc Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neovasc Inc. -3.7% 16.49% -29.77% -74.48% -86.8% -17.89% Itamar Medical Ltd. -2.76% -27.07% 0% 0% 0% -14.92%

For the past year Itamar Medical Ltd. has weaker performance than Neovasc Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Itamar Medical Ltd. beats Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.