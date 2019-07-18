Contrasting of Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

We are contrasting Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neos Therapeutics Inc. 2 1.36 N/A -1.68 0.00 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neos Therapeutics Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 533.9% -61.2% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -446% -309.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neos Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Neos Therapeutics Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,308.45% for Neos Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neos Therapeutics Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 56.5% and 3.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 36.1% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neos Therapeutics Inc. -13.94% -12.68% -20.09% -30.89% -75.65% 8.48% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. -10.09% -10.94% -61.9% -83.99% -85% -76.83%

For the past year Neos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Neos Therapeutics Inc. beats Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older. Its product candidates include Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD; and NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD. The company is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. operates as a veterinary pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs, novel drug delivery systems, devices, and diagnostics for the health and wellness of companion animals, such as canine, feline, and equine. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. to test the feasibility of Celsee's liquid biopsy technology for veterinary application as a canine cancer diagnostics. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.