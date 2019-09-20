Contrasting of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) and Its Peers

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) is a company in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

71.2% of NeoPhotonics Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.33% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand NeoPhotonics Corporation has 1.9% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its peers.

On first table we have NeoPhotonics Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics Corporation 0.00% -24.50% -11.50% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics Corporation N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for NeoPhotonics Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.25 2.45 3.67 2.58

$6.33 is the average price target of NeoPhotonics Corporation, with a potential upside of 0.16%. As a group, Semiconductor – Broad Line companies have a potential upside of 46.29%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that NeoPhotonics Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NeoPhotonics Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeoPhotonics Corporation -7.46% 1.55% -33.09% -34.33% -26.44% -29.17% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year NeoPhotonics Corporation had bearish trend while NeoPhotonics Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

NeoPhotonics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, NeoPhotonics Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 3.44 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. NeoPhotonics Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeoPhotonics Corporation.

NeoPhotonics Corporation has a beta of 1.6 and its 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NeoPhotonics Corporation’s peers are 44.25% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

NeoPhotonics Corporation does not pay a dividend.

On 3 of the 4 factors NeoPhotonics Corporation’s peers beat NeoPhotonics Corporation.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, Russia, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.