Contrasting of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) and Its Competitors

We are comparing NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) and its peers on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NeoPhotonics Corporation has 71.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.33% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.9% of NeoPhotonics Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have NeoPhotonics Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics Corporation 0.00% -24.50% -11.50% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares NeoPhotonics Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics Corporation N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for NeoPhotonics Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.73 5.00 2.65

NeoPhotonics Corporation currently has an average target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential downside of -3.70%. As a group, Semiconductor – Broad Line companies have a potential upside of 46.22%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, NeoPhotonics Corporation make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NeoPhotonics Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeoPhotonics Corporation -7.46% 1.55% -33.09% -34.33% -26.44% -29.17% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year NeoPhotonics Corporation has -29.17% weaker performance while NeoPhotonics Corporation’s rivals have 34.84% stronger performance.

Liquidity

NeoPhotonics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, NeoPhotonics Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 3.44 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. NeoPhotonics Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeoPhotonics Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

NeoPhotonics Corporation has a beta of 1.6 and its 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NeoPhotonics Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.44 which is 44.25% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

NeoPhotonics Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NeoPhotonics Corporation’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors NeoPhotonics Corporation.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, Russia, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.