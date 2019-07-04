Contrasting of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

We will be contrasting the differences between NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics Corporation 6 0.61 N/A -0.86 0.00 Intel Corporation 50 3.07 N/A 4.36 10.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NeoPhotonics Corporation and Intel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics Corporation 0.00% -24.5% -11.5% Intel Corporation 0.00% 28.4% 16.1%

Risk and Volatility

NeoPhotonics Corporation’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Intel Corporation has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NeoPhotonics Corporation are 2 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Intel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. NeoPhotonics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for NeoPhotonics Corporation and Intel Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Intel Corporation 2 2 5 2.56

NeoPhotonics Corporation’s average price target is $7.67, while its potential upside is 75.51%. Competitively Intel Corporation has an average price target of $52.81, with potential upside of 8.84%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, NeoPhotonics Corporation is looking more favorable than Intel Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NeoPhotonics Corporation and Intel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 69.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of NeoPhotonics Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.05% are Intel Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeoPhotonics Corporation -9.78% -13.86% -23.73% -33.87% -6.08% -11.73% Intel Corporation -7.35% -18.94% -9.61% -5.18% -16.9% -2.79%

For the past year Intel Corporation has weaker performance than NeoPhotonics Corporation

Summary

Intel Corporation beats NeoPhotonics Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, Russia, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Security Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. Its platforms are used in notebooks, 2 in 1 systems, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components; enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure; and retail, transportation, industrial, video, buildings, and other market segments. The company offers microprocessors that processes system data and controls other devices in the system; chipsets, which send data between the microprocessor and input, display, and storage devices, such as keyboard, mouse, monitor, hard drive or solid-state drive, and optical disc drives; and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products that integrate its central processing units with other system components onto a single chip. It also offers NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; security software products that secure computers, mobile devices, and networks; programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive market segments. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning-based sensing products, mapping and driving policy technology solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, and autonomous driving technologies. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud and communications service providers, and industrial, communications, and automotive equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.