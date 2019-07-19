Contrasting of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Since Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.21 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.6% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.8%. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 21.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.