Contrasting of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.03 15.55M -3.01 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 25.07M -1.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 599,945,985.57% -76% -68.2% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 7,737,654,320.99% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.