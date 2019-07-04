Contrasting of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Both Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 19.31 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neon Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Liquidity

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Neon Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively the consensus price target of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $18.2, which is potential 87.24% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 11.33% stronger performance while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -30.33% weaker performance.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.