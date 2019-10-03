Contrasting of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

As Biotechnology companies, Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.03 15.55M -3.01 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 4 0.00 22.50M -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neon Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 615,622,154.48% -76% -68.2% GlycoMimetics Inc. 582,252,930.67% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.3. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 and has 23.9 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 943.96%. Competitively the consensus target price of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 28.21% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Neon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has weaker performance than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.