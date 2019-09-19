Contrasting of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Its competitor Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Neon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.