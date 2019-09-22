Contrasting of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Since Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.41 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neon Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.5% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.