Contrasting of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Both Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 12.02 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Neon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cerecor Inc. has an average target price of $10.5, with potential upside of 94.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.3% of Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.