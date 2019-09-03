Contrasting of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.01
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-76%
|-68.2%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares. 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.52%
|-37.69%
|-53.27%
|-36.44%
|-74.73%
|-43.14%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Benitec Biopharma Limited
Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
