Contrasting of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) and Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR)

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.21 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nemaura Medical Inc. and Restoration Robotics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87% Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nemaura Medical Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Restoration Robotics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Nemaura Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Restoration Robotics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nemaura Medical Inc. and Restoration Robotics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 33%. About 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.07% of Restoration Robotics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32% Restoration Robotics Inc. -0.16% 9.17% 13.47% -24.54% -75.31% 54.18%

For the past year Nemaura Medical Inc. had bearish trend while Restoration Robotics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Nemaura Medical Inc. beats Restoration Robotics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.