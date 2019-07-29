Contrasting of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) and Its Peers

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.01% of Nemaura Medical Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.96% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.12% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nemaura Medical Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -108.80% -61.60% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Nemaura Medical Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Nemaura Medical Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.53 2.80 2.81

The potential upside of the rivals is 65.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nemaura Medical Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nemaura Medical Inc. -4.01% -15.09% -15.89% -53.85% -70.49% 0% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

Liquidity

Nemaura Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Nemaura Medical Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.60 and has 3.86 Quick Ratio. Nemaura Medical Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nemaura Medical Inc.

Dividends

Nemaura Medical Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Nemaura Medical Inc.’s rivals beat Nemaura Medical Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.