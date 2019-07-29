Contrasting of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) and Its Peers

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.01% of Nemaura Medical Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.96% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.12% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Nemaura Medical Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nemaura Medical Inc.
|0.00%
|-108.80%
|-61.60%
|Industry Average
|38.08%
|29.28%
|12.80%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Nemaura Medical Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nemaura Medical Inc.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|37.85M
|99.40M
|171.01
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Nemaura Medical Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nemaura Medical Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.50
|1.53
|2.80
|2.81
The potential upside of the rivals is 65.85%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nemaura Medical Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nemaura Medical Inc.
|-4.01%
|-15.09%
|-15.89%
|-53.85%
|-70.49%
|0%
|Industry Average
|7.67%
|16.11%
|24.20%
|36.47%
|42.34%
|40.50%
Liquidity
Nemaura Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Nemaura Medical Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.60 and has 3.86 Quick Ratio. Nemaura Medical Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nemaura Medical Inc.
Dividends
Nemaura Medical Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Nemaura Medical Inc.’s rivals beat Nemaura Medical Inc.
Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.
