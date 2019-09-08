Contrasting of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)

Both Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Integer Holdings Corporation 79 1.96 N/A 2.01 43.57

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nemaura Medical Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87% Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 17.7% 7.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.09 shows that Nemaura Medical Inc. is 109.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Integer Holdings Corporation has a 0.94 beta which is 6.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nemaura Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Integer Holdings Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Nemaura Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nemaura Medical Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 99.9%. Nemaura Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 70.32%. Comparatively, Integer Holdings Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32% Integer Holdings Corporation 4.25% 3.56% 29.25% 11.15% 22.85% 14.78%

For the past year Nemaura Medical Inc. has -7.32% weaker performance while Integer Holdings Corporation has 14.78% stronger performance.

Summary

Integer Holdings Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nemaura Medical Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.