Contrasting of Nelnet Inc. (NNI) and Its Competitors

As Credit Services company, Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nelnet Inc. has 52.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its rivals. 11.3% of Nelnet Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nelnet Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet Inc. 20,762,648.25% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Nelnet Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet Inc. 13.83M 67 16.52 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Nelnet Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Nelnet Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Nelnet Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nelnet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.55 3.38 2.50

As a group, Credit Services companies have a potential upside of 131.75%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nelnet Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nelnet Inc. 1.34% 5.93% 8.67% 18.94% 7.53% 19.53% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Nelnet Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Nelnet Inc. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Nelnet Inc.’s rivals are 32.15% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

Nelnet Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nelnet Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Nelnet Inc.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the companyÂ’s student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers. Its Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce segment offers products and services to help students and families to manage the payment of education costs at various levels; school information system software; and education-focused technologies, services, and support solutions to schools for collecting and processing commerce data. It also serves K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and colleges and universities. The companyÂ’s Communications segment provides Internet access, data connectivity, Internet protocol television video, video on demand, and high-definition television services, as well as digital video recorders to residential and business subscribers; and local calling and long-distance telephone services. This segment offers its services through direct marketing, call centers, communication centers, and sales representatives, as well as through its Website. Its Asset Generation and Management segment engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of the companyÂ’s student loan assets. The company also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.