Contrasting of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 31 29.59 N/A 3.52 8.08 Zymeworks Inc. 20 19.77 N/A -0.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nektar Therapeutics and Zymeworks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nektar Therapeutics and Zymeworks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics are 14.9 and 14.8. Competitively, Zymeworks Inc. has 6.8 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and Zymeworks Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 54.15% for Nektar Therapeutics with consensus target price of $31. Meanwhile, Zymeworks Inc.’s consensus target price is $37.75, while its potential upside is 47.35%. Based on the data given earlier, Nektar Therapeutics is looking more favorable than Zymeworks Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nektar Therapeutics and Zymeworks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 49.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend while Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Zymeworks Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.