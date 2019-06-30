Contrasting of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Both Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 36 5.24 N/A 3.61 9.39 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.31 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nektar Therapeutics and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7%

Volatility & Risk

Nektar Therapeutics has a beta of 2.87 and its 187.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Vaxart Inc. has a 0.37 beta which is 63.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.4. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nektar Therapeutics and Vaxart Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$75.75 is Nektar Therapeutics’s average target price while its potential upside is 112.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nektar Therapeutics and Vaxart Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.4% and 40.2%. About 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13% Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics had bullish trend while Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Vaxart Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.