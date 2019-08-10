Contrasting of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 35 30.61 N/A 3.52 8.08 Trevena Inc. 1 26.66 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nektar Therapeutics and Trevena Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility and Risk

Nektar Therapeutics is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.63. Competitively, Trevena Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.9 and 14.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trevena Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Nektar Therapeutics therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 2 2.50 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s upside potential currently stands at 149.76% and an $52.25 consensus price target. Trevena Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus price target and a 275.98% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Trevena Inc. appears more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nektar Therapeutics and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 32.2% respectively. Nektar Therapeutics’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance while Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Trevena Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.