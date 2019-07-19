Contrasting of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Since Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.72 N/A 3.61 9.39 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nektar Therapeutics and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.5 and 17.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Nektar Therapeutics therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nektar Therapeutics and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s average price target is $75.75, while its potential upside is 136.20%. On the other hand, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 142.13% and its average price target is $50. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nektar Therapeutics and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.4% and 57.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics’s stock price has smaller growth than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.