Contrasting of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Since Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.97 N/A 3.61 9.39 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nektar Therapeutics and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nektar Therapeutics and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility & Risk

Nektar Therapeutics’s 2.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 187.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.4. The Current Ratio of rival Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Nektar Therapeutics is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Nektar Therapeutics and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s upside potential is 124.64% at a $75.75 average price target. Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 210.56%. The information presented earlier suggests that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. looks more robust than Nektar Therapeutics as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.4% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics’s stock price has smaller growth than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 7 of the 10 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.