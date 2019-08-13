Contrasting of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Both Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 35 27.73 N/A 3.52 8.08 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.28 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nektar Therapeutics and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nektar Therapeutics and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Volatility & Risk

Nektar Therapeutics has a beta of 2.63 and its 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aduro BioTech Inc. has a 1.43 beta which is 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

14.9 and 14.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics. Its rival Aduro BioTech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Nektar Therapeutics has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and Aduro BioTech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 2 2.50 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s upside potential currently stands at 177.34% and an $52.25 consensus price target. Aduro BioTech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 426.32% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aduro BioTech Inc. is looking more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares. Comparatively, Aduro BioTech Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics was less bearish than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Aduro BioTech Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.