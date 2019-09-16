Contrasting of Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBUU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nebula Acquisition Corporation and South Mountain Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nebula Acquisition Corporation and South Mountain Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.1% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than South Mountain Merger Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats South Mountain Merger Corp.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.